Performance held to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Macao
Actors perform during Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon in south China's Macao on Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A float is pictured during Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon in south China's Macao on Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
