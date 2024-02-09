Nasdaq celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year with closing bell

Xinhua) 15:53, February 09, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy rang the closing bell here at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to mark the Chinese New Year of the Dragon on Thursday.

"Over the last year, China's economy has seen a very strong rebound, our GDP reached a 5.2-percent growth. That's more than what we had expected at the beginning of that year. And China's contribution to the world economy is like 30 percent. China remains the most dynamic and the best contributor to the global economy," said the Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping.

"So we are going to open our door wide ... We will continue to build a more favorable situation for foreign businesses to grow in China," Huang said, adding that investors from the United States and other parts of the world are welcome to share the opportunities awaiting them in China.

"The Dragon is the most auspicious zodiac sign in Chinese culture. So they bring good luck. I'd like to wish everybody good health, great success and prosperity, and hope the China-U.S. relationship will be more stable and more prosperous in the new year," said Huang.

"In Chinese culture, the dragon is a symbol of good luck, strength and health," said Robert H. McCooey, Jr., vice chairman of Nasdaq, at the ceremony, adding that people born in the Year of the Dragon are powerful, endlessly energetic and full of vitality, as well as goal-oriented yet idealistic and romantic.

They know exactly who they are and possess the keenest sense of self among all the 12 zodiac signs, said McCooey, adding that the best careers for those born in the Year of the Dragon are artists, academic researchers, architects, politicians, and entrepreneurs.

"Nasdaq is very committed to China. I returned from another two weeks in China myself just last week, and we're extremely proud to be home to over 225 Chinese companies, innovative iconic companies that embody that entrepreneurial spirit that our two great nations continue to grow and enjoy," said McCooey.

"This year is predicted to be one of evolution and improvement and abundance. We're so honored to be able to celebrate the Lunar New Year again together here at Nasdaq," he said.

