Chinese New Year celebrated acoss world

Xinhua) 08:58, February 09, 2024

Performers are seen on the stage at the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Spring Festival decorations are displayed at a store in the Chinatown of Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A girl poses for photos with a dragon-shaped light decoration during a lantern show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 7, 2024.

The lantern show was held to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

