UN secretary-general extends New Year greetings to China and its people

(People's Daily App) 10:53, February 08, 2024

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday extended his holiday greetings to China and its people for the upcoming Lunar New Year in a video message. In the video message, he thanked China and the Chinese people for the unwavering support to the United Nations, to multilateralism and global progress and wished everyone good health, happiness and prosperity in this New Year.

