Cultural event held in Confucius Institute of Bangui University to mark Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 16:13, February 07, 2024

A student participates in a game, carrying Ping Pong with chopsticks, during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A student participates in a game, carrying Ping Pong with chopsticks, during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students perform dragon dance during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students participate in a game of sending words in Chinese during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students participate in a ring toss game during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students participate in a game, carrying Ping Pong with chopsticks, during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students perform dragon dance during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students participate in a game of sending words in Chinese during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)