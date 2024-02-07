Cultural event held in Confucius Institute of Bangui University to mark Chinese New Year
A student participates in a game, carrying Ping Pong with chopsticks, during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Students perform dragon dance during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Students participate in a game of sending words in Chinese during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Students participate in a ring toss game during a cultural event at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 6, 2024. The Confucius Institute of Bangui University held a cultural event on Tuesday, celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
