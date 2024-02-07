UN chief extends Lunar New Year greetings to all Chinese, commends China's support

Xinhua) 17:01, February 07, 2024

This screenshot captured on Feb. 6, 2024 shows UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extending his Lunar New Year greetings to the global Chinese community in a video celebrating the Year of the Dragon, at the UN headquarters in New York. He also expressed gratitude to China for its steadfast support of multilateralism. (UN official website/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday extended his warmest Lunar New Year greetings to the global Chinese community in a video celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

He also expressed gratitude to China for its steadfast support of multilateralism.

Guterres kicked off by extending Lunar New Year wishes to the worldwide Chinese community, saying "Chunjie Kuaile" (Happy Lunar New Year) in Chinese.

"I'm pleased to send my warmest greetings as we usher in the Year of the Dragon. The Dragon symbolizes energy, wisdom, protection, and good luck. We need these qualities to rise to today's global challenges," the top UN official said.

Guterres underscored that this year, the celebration at the United Nations is "special," as "for the first time, the Lunar New Year is part of the UN holiday calendar."

"I thank China and the Chinese people for your unwavering support to the United Nations, to multilateralism and global progress. Together, we can realize a sustainable, just, and peaceful future," the secretary-general said.

The UN chief concluded his greetings with a warm smile, uttering a heartfelt "Thank you" in Chinese.

