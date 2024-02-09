New Zealand Post publishes 2024 Year of Dragon stamps to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
This picture shows the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamp published by New Zealand Post. (New Zealand Post/Handout via Xinhua)
New Zealand Post has published the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.
This picture shows the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamp published by New Zealand Post. (New Zealand Post/Handout via Xinhua)
This picture shows the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamp published by New Zealand Post. (New Zealand Post/Handout via Xinhua)
This picture shows the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamp published by New Zealand Post. (New Zealand Post/Handout via Xinhua)
A staff member shows a first-day cover with the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamps published by New Zealand Post in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese New Year celebrated acoss world
- UN secretary-general extends New Year greetings to China and its people
- Chinese New Year celebrations held in Malta
- Chinese New Year celebrated at UNECA with distinctive culture activities
- Feature: Festive mood fills Hong Kong's Lunar New Year fairs
- UN chief extends Lunar New Year greetings to all Chinese, commends China's support
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.