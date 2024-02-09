New Zealand Post publishes 2024 Year of Dragon stamps to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 13:38, February 09, 2024

This picture shows the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamp published by New Zealand Post. (New Zealand Post/Handout via Xinhua)

New Zealand Post has published the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.

A staff member shows a first-day cover with the 2024 Year of the Dragon stamps published by New Zealand Post in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

