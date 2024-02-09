Western Australia reveals event calendar of Chinese New Year festivities

Xinhua) 15:07, February 09, 2024

SYDNEY, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The state government of Western Australia (WA) on Friday revealed the event calendar to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year, which would start on Saturday.

According to a statement by the WA government, spectacular celebrations will be held across the state, such as lion dancing and firecrackers, to herald the start of the Year of the Dragon.

Among them, the Perth Chinese New Year Fair will unfold on Sunday in Northbridge, a cultural hub in the state capital's inner city area, as well as on Yagan Square. From 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, the event features entertainment, cultural performances, and food stalls.

As one of the largest and most popular community events in the city of Perth, this annual free-admission street carnival is estimated to have an attendance of 35,000 participants.

Meanwhile, the Year of the Dragon already kicked off in style with special Shanghai-to-Perth direct flights. There are 14 inbound flights scheduled over the Chinese Lunar New Year period from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, allowing families to be reunited for the festivities.

Tony Buti, WA citizenship and multicultural interests minister, underlined the Chinese Lunar New Year as "an important time to reflect on the achievements of the past year, and usher in the next twelve months."

"This year, with the introduction of direct flights between Shanghai and Perth, we look forward to welcoming visitors to WA as they come to our state to celebrate Chinese New Year with family and friends," said the minister.

