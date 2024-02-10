HKSAR chief executive delivers Chinese New Year message

Xinhua) 10:20, February 10, 2024

HONG KONG, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee on Friday delivered a Chinese New Year message, wishing the people of Hong Kong a full house of happiness and harmony in the Year of the Dragon.

"The dragon is an auspicious symbol signifying nobility and good luck. As we welcome the Year of the Dragon, Hong Kong is nurturing fresh vitality and prosperity. We will seize each and every new opportunity, showcase the charm of our city, and write a bright new chapter for Hong Kong," Lee said.

The chief executive said the Chinese New Year is a time for reunions, a time for families and friends to get together, and cherish the joy and warmth of the festive season.

"We share our wishes for children to grow strong and healthy and for grown-ups to be blessed with good fortune," Lee said.

