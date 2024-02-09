Home>>
IMF chief extends greetings for 2024 Lunar New Year
(Xinhua) 15:48, February 09, 2024
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday extended greetings for the 2024 Lunar New Year.
"Happy Lunar New Year! In the Year of the Dragon, let me extend my warmest greetings to everyone celebrating this occasion," Georgieva said in a video.
The IMF chief noted that in many Asian cultures, the dragon is a majestic symbol of strength, courage, and prosperity. "Its energetic spirit encourages us to face our challenges head-on and to never stop chasing our dreams, no matter how high our ambition is," she said.
"As the dragon takes flight, let us also rise to new heights, embracing opportunities for growth, prosperity, and peace," she said.
