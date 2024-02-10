Foreign leaders, heads of int'l organizations extend best wishes for Chinese New Year of Dragon

Xinhua) 10:23, February 10, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- As the Chinese New Year of the Dragon is approaching, foreign leaders and heads of international organizations have sent their festive blessings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the Chinese people, voicing their expectations for stronger bilateral relations and win-win cooperation with China.

Noting his belief that relations between Indonesia and China will be stronger, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries will continue to build a mutually beneficial and win-win partnership.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that China is playing an increasingly important role in safeguarding international fairness and justice.

Expressing his expectations for bilateral cooperation to reach new heights, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he is looking forward to forging the next "golden 30 years" of Kazakhstan-China relations.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said he is glad to see China making steady progress on the path of sustainable development and enhancing its international status and influence.

The ancient Silk Road connecting Syria and China showcases China's splendid culture and long history, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, adding that Syria stands ready to jointly open up broad prospects for Syria-China cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.

Wishing the Chinese people happiness and good health, Senegalese President Macky Sall said Senegal will as always firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera said the new great achievements of Chinese-style modernization will bring new opportunities to the world and new hope to the vast number of developing countries, as well as provide strong assistance for the Central African people to realize their dreams. The Central African Republic is willing to work with China to build a community of shared future with high quality.

President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan said China has achieved unprecedented development achievements, noting that Seychelles highly values its traditional friendship with China, unswervingly pursues the one-China policy, and supports China's peaceful reunification.

Noting the Serbia-China comprehensive strategic partnership is unbreakable, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he believes China in the Year of the Dragon will continue to forge ahead in all respects with strength, wisdom, and innovation, and realize the Chinese Dream at an early date.

Hungary will continue to actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation and the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries to promote the development of Europe-China relations, said Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus reiterates its adherence to the one-China policy and always firmly supports the development of Europe-China relations.

Noting that for the first time, the Lunar New Year is part of the UN holiday calendar, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his thanks to China and the Chinese people for their unwavering support to the United Nations, to multilateralism and global progress.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)