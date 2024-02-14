Iranian president extends Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the Chinese people and government on the arrival of the Spring Festival and the Lunar New Year.

In a post in Chinese language on social media platform X on Sunday night, Raisi said "I sincerely congratulate the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Spring Festival and Lunar New Year, and wish Iran and China, two ancient civilizations, full of fresh vitality in the new year at all levels, especially in the development of the bilateral relations."

He expressed hope that with the arrival of the spring and the Lunar New Year, the world would be filled with justice for all people, especially the "oppressed but strong" Palestinians.

The beginning of this Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Dragon, fell on Feb. 10.

