Celebrations held across world to mark Chinese Lunar New Year
(Xinhua) 09:04, February 16, 2024
An artist performs Peking opera during a celebration of Chinese Spring Festival at the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, Ireland, on Feb. 15, 2024. On Thursday, a performance staged at the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, featuring Peking opera, martial arts, as well as traditional music and dance. (Xinhua)
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
