We Are China

Artists perform during concert themed "Happy Chinese New Year" in Hesperange, Luxembourg

Xinhua) 15:19, February 18, 2024

Local students perform during a concert themed "Happy Chinese New Year" in Hesperange, Luxembourg, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

An actress performs during a concert themed "Happy Chinese New Year" in Hesperange, Luxembourg, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Artists perform during a concert themed "Happy Chinese New Year" in Hesperange, Luxembourg, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Artists perform during a concert themed "Happy Chinese New Year" in Hesperange, Luxembourg, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)