Fair attracts tourists during Lunar New Year celebrations in east China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 08:34, February 19, 2024

Tourists have fun during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists watch dragon dance during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Children taste candied fruits during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists select candied fruits during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members make ciba, a snack made of sticky rice, during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People perform during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People perform during a fair in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. The fair featuring lantern show, dragon dance and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

