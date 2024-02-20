Home>>
People attend Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 09:57, February 20, 2024
People attend the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)
Artists perform lion dance during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)
Artists perform lion dance during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)
People solve lantern riddles during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)
People pose for a photo with lion dance props during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)
