We Are China

People attend Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:57, February 20, 2024

People attend the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)

Artists perform lion dance during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)

Artists perform lion dance during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)

People solve lantern riddles during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo with lion dance props during the Penang Chinese New Year Celebration in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xu Xinyu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)