How to make a handmade traditional Chinese weighing scale

(People's Daily App) 14:51, May 23, 2023

The traditional Chinese weighing scale, or cheng, consists of three main parts: a wooden beam, a metal plate or pan, and a weight. Used for thousands of years, the traditional Chinese measuring device carries the wisdom of the Chinese people and represents honesty in business. Click on to the video to see how this traditional Chinese weighing scale was made from scratch.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

