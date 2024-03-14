Chinese culture shines at Maltese school

Xinhua) 13:12, March 14, 2024

VALLETTA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese culture took the spotlight on Wednesday at a multicultural festival hosted by a Maltese co-educational school.

The China Cultural Center in Malta dazzled teachers and students of the St Thomas More College Middle and Secondary School in southeastern Malta's Zejtun city with a vibrant showcase of Chinese cultural activities.

From experiencing Chinese calligraphy to handmaking lanterns and trying on the traditional Chinese attire Hanfu, attendees immersed themselves in a rich tapestry of Chinese cultural interactions.

Teacher Roberto Lia spearheaded a booth showcasing hairstyles and accessories from various countries, with a special introduction to China's Hanfu and traditional hairstyles. Lia expressed her admiration for ancient Chinese costumes and envisioned future visits to the China Cultural Center with her students for more enriching experiences.

School Head Adrian Galea emphasized the school's commitment to multicultural exchange and integration, highlighting the festival's role in helping students better understand different cultures, broadening their horizons, and nurturing their cross-cultural communication skills.

The multicultural festival will last until March 15.

