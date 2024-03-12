Trending in China | West Lake silk umbrellas

(People's Daily App) 16:20, March 12, 2024

Known as "flowers of West Lake," West Lake silk umbrellas were first created in 1932. Made with unique regional varieties of light bamboo and silk, the umbrella has since gained popularity as a traditional handicraft of Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province.

