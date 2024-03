We Are China

Drone, fireworks show staged to celebrate Longtaitou in N China

Ecns.cn) 13:52, March 12, 2024

A drone light show is staged over Jinyang Lake Park to celebrate the traditional Chinese Longtaitou Festival, or Dragon-Head-Raising Festival in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

