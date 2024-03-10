Various celebrations held across China for upcoming Longtaitou Day

Xinhua) 10:03, March 10, 2024

Folk artists give a dragon dance performance in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2024.

Various celebrations were held for the upcoming Longtaitou Day, a traditional day for a new haircut after the Spring Festival.

The day of Longtaitou, which literally means "dragon raises head," falls on the second day of the second lunar month. (Photo by Wang Longfei/Xinhua)

People perform Yangge folk dance at Dongli Community in Licang District in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2024.

Children give a dragon dance performance at Yinghui kindergarten in Xianju County in Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2024.

Folk artists give a lion dance performance in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2024.

Villagers watch a shadow play in Yangju Village in Jingning County in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 8, 2024.

People perform Yangge folk dance in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2024.

Folk artists give a dragon dance performance in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2024.

Children get new hairdos at Lijia kindergarten in Fengjia Township in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 8, 2024.

Folk artists give a dragon dance performance in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 9, 2024.

