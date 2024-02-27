Young woman in SW China's Sichuan broadens audience of traditional Chinese culture

Ge Nanjun, a young woman born in the 1990s, runs a cultural hall to promote traditional Chinese culture, bringing the traditional beauty to a wider audience.

Her cultural hall, Shugongqintai, recently organized a Chinese New Year fair in Wuhou district, Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, which included various activities such as drawing New Year pictures, cutting paper, writing Spring Festival couplets, and guessing lantern riddles, captivating many local residents, as well as visitors.

Photo shows participants at the Chinese New Year fair organized by Ge Nanjun's cultural hall Shugongqintai in Wuhou district, Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

While she was studying jewelry appraisal and attending exhibitions in Paris about a decade ago, she spotted many traditional Chinese cultural elements in the design of international brands. "It filled me with a sense of pride and prompted me to establish my own brand to promote Chinese traditional culture," Ge said.

After completing her education, she returned to China and established a cultural hall at the end of 2019, which includes programs on performances, Hanfu (traditional Chinese clothing), catering, leisure, as well as cultural and creative products.

Since her cultural hall opened in June 2020, it has organized over 100 public charity events themed on Chinese culture such as the traditional Chinese solar terms, reaching over 100,000 participants online and offline.

Photo shows a cultural activity organized by Shugongqintai. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

She also invited Yang Shuyun, the makeup stylist of a television series adapted from the classic 18th century Chinese novel “Dream of the Red Chamber,” to give classes on traditional Chinese costumes and makeup. The classes have been held 12 times, attracting more than 600 participants, many of whom are from other countries.

She was most impressed by a Japanese participant, who has a great passion for Chinese culture. "The course involved many rarely-used Chinese characters, but she could understand and take notes. She said she hopes to open a Hanfu experience center in Japan after completing her studies and returning to Japan, to share Chinese culture with the Japanese people," Ge said.

Photo shows Ge Nanjun, founder of the cultural hall, Shugongqintai. (Photo/An Yuan)

"I hope we can help more friends, both in China and overseas, appreciate the diverse and excellent traditional Chinese culture, and help it 'gain popularity' and reach global audiences," Ge said.

