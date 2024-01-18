Rising wave of Chinese culture shines around the world

People's Daily Online) 16:45, January 18, 2024

Chinese dance drama 'Mulan," traditional Chinese music, face-changing in Sichuan opera, Miao ethnic headwear… China's younger generation embraces elements of traditional Chinese culture and brings them to the world, captivating the hearts of foreign audiences.

