Rising wave of Chinese culture shines around the world
(People's Daily Online) 16:45, January 18, 2024
Chinese dance drama 'Mulan," traditional Chinese music, face-changing in Sichuan opera, Miao ethnic headwear… China's younger generation embraces elements of traditional Chinese culture and brings them to the world, captivating the hearts of foreign audiences.
