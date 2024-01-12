Exhibition of Iranian cultural relics kicks off at Palace Museum
A cultural relic from Iran during the "The glory of the ancient Persia: Exhibition of Iranian cultural relics" is exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Cultural relics from Iran during the "The glory of the ancient Persia: Exhibition of Iranian cultural relics" are exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Cultural relics from Iran during the "The glory of the ancient Persia: Exhibition of Iranian cultural relics" are exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
A cultural relic from Iran during the "The glory of the ancient Persia: Exhibition of Iranian cultural relics" is exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Cultural relics from Iran during the "The glory of the ancient Persia: Exhibition of Iranian cultural relics" are exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
