Iran says Red Sea developments outcomes of Israeli occupation, war against Gaza

Xinhua) 08:35, January 09, 2024

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2024. Kanaani said on Monday the recent developments in the Red Sea are the outcomes of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories and the ongoing conflict against Gaza over the past three months. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday the recent developments in the Red Sea are the outcomes of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories and the ongoing conflict against Gaza over the past three months.

Making the remarks at a weekly press conference, Kanaani added the war had had consequences in the region, and "if it goes on, the consequences will continue."

Commenting on the ongoing tour of the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the claim of sending an indirect message to Iran during the trip, he noted Iran had not seen effective steps by the United States and some of its Western allies to stop the Israeli "war crimes (against Gaza)" and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.

He added that the international community saw the contradiction between the words and actions of certain Western states, emphasizing that while raising the issue of insecurity in the region, they still stoke instability in it.

Kanaani called on the United States and some European countries to pay attention to the roots of the crisis and stop their support for Israel if they sought to resolve the crisis.

Israel has been fighting with Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, after the group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Israel has so far killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based Health Ministry.

In response to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and "in solidarity with the Palestinians," the Yemen-based Houthis have launched attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks, primarily near Bab el-Mandeb.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2024. Kanaani said on Monday the recent developments in the Red Sea are the outcomes of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories and the ongoing conflict against Gaza over the past three months. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)