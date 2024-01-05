Languages

Friday, January 05, 2024

China 'shocked' by blasts in Iran, voices counter-terrorism support

(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 05, 2024

China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it was shocked to learn about the deadly blasts in the Iranian city of Kerman and expressed support for Iran's efforts to safeguard its national security and stability.

