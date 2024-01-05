Home>>
China 'shocked' by blasts in Iran, voices counter-terrorism support
(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 05, 2024
China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it was shocked to learn about the deadly blasts in the Iranian city of Kerman and expressed support for Iran's efforts to safeguard its national security and stability.
