Iran's FM denounces U.S. arms supply to Israel for use against Palestinians

Xinhua) 14:04, December 29, 2023

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday condemned the United States for its nonstop arms delivery to Israel for use against the Palestinians, reported the semi-official Fars news agency.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at a gathering in the north-central Iranian city of Qom while commenting on the developments in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli attacks, the report said.

"Today, American arms are being delivered to Tel Aviv from all bases across the region without an hour of pause. In addition to these weapons, certain (military) equipment are directly sent from the United States to Cyprus and thence to Tel Aviv," he said.

The Iranian top diplomat slammed the U.S. hypocrisy by claiming that it did not seek to widen the conflict's scope while continuing to send arms and military gear to Israel around the clock.

Israel has been waging a large-scale military campaign in the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 in retaliation for a Hamas surprise attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel. The relentless Israeli bombings and ground offensive in Gaza have so far killed over 21,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the Gaza population.

