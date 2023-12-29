Trump disqualified from Maine republican primary for role in 2021 attack on U.S. Capitol

Xinhua) 09:55, December 29, 2023

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was barred on Thursday from Maine republican primary in 2024 for his role in 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, local media reported.

Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state primary ballot on Dec. 19, making him the first candidate in U.S. history to be deemed ineligible for the presidency for engaging in insurrection.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)