Home>>
Trump disqualified from Maine republican primary for role in 2021 attack on U.S. Capitol
(Xinhua) 09:55, December 29, 2023
WASHINGTON, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was barred on Thursday from Maine republican primary in 2024 for his role in 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, local media reported.
Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state primary ballot on Dec. 19, making him the first candidate in U.S. history to be deemed ineligible for the presidency for engaging in insurrection.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New York City imposes restrictions on arrivals of migrant buses
- Colorado GOP appeals Trump ballot case to U.S. Supreme Court
- Feature: Syrian family's hard life under shadow of U.S. occupation
- U.S. gives Ukraine year's final weapons package as Biden administration exhausts funding
- Supreme Court of U.S. Michigan keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.