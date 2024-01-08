2 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike in S. Gaza
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
GAZA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Two journalists were killed and another journalist was injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Hamas media office.
In a statement, the office identified the two journalists as Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, whose car was targeted by an Israeli bombing during their press coverage in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian enclave.
Hamza Al-Dahdouh was the eldest son of Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh, whose wife and a number of family members were killed in October in an Israeli bombing in the central Gaza Strip.
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China commits to Red Sea de-escalation efforts, says envoy
- Palestinian death toll rises to 22,438 in Gaza: ministry
- General strike takes place in West Bank after Hamas deputy leader killed
- UN chief sees assassination of Hamas leader in Beirut as worrying development
- Hamas freezes talks with Israel after deputy leader killed in Beirut
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.