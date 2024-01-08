2 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike in S. Gaza

People check the vehicle damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

GAZA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Two journalists were killed and another journalist was injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Hamas media office.

In a statement, the office identified the two journalists as Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, whose car was targeted by an Israeli bombing during their press coverage in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian enclave.

Hamza Al-Dahdouh was the eldest son of Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh, whose wife and a number of family members were killed in October in an Israeli bombing in the central Gaza Strip.

