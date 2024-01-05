China commits to Red Sea de-escalation efforts, says envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday expressed China's steadfast commitment to collaborate with all involved parties in ongoing efforts to facilitate de-escalation in the Red Sea.

"China stays committed to working with all parties to make unremitting efforts to promote de-escalation in the Red Sea, a political settlement of the Yemen issue, the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, and long-lasting peace and stability in the Middle East," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, told the Security Council.

Geng emphasized the critical role of the Red Sea as an international transportation route. "Ensuring unimpeded access to the waterway and the safety of passing vessels contributes not only to the security and stability of the region, but also to global supply chain security and the maintenance of international trade order," he stressed.

"We call on the relevant party to cease assaulting civilian ships and respect and protect the freedom of navigation of all countries in the Red Sea," Geng articulated China's position when addressing the recent security breaches in the area.

Geng further highlighted the broader geopolitical implications of the situation. He pointed out that "the Yemen issue is at a critical juncture," with the tensions in the Red Sea introducing new challenges and complexities to the already unstable Middle East.

"We call on all parties concerned to remain calm, exercise restraint, stay committed to dialogue and consultation, and promote a political settlement," the ambassador urged, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Moreover, Geng drew a connection between the situation in the Red Sea and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He stated: "The current tensions in the Red Sea are one of the manifestations of the spillover effects of the conflict in Gaza."

The envoy asserted that resolving the Gaza crisis is crucial, as "only by achieving an early ceasefire in Gaza and easing the humanitarian crisis on the ground can we avert any further escalation in the Red Sea."

