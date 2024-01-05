Pakistani FM extends condolences to Iran over terrorist attack

Xinhua) 16:58, January 05, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has extended his country's condolences to Iran over the deadly terrorist attack in the country, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday, Jilani expressed solidarity with the people of Iran at the moment of grief on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, the ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistani foreign minister termed terrorism as a common threat to both Pakistan and Iran which needed to be countered by effective measures, it added.

At least 84 people were killed and 284 others injured in the bombings in Kerman on Wednesday, according to Iran's interior minister.

