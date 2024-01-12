Palace Museum to launch exhibition on ancient China, West Asia interaction

Xinhua) 11:18, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A themed exhibition, titled "Historic Encounters -- Interaction Between China and West Asia in History," will be held at the Palace Museum from Jan. 12 to April 11.

According to the museum, a total of 266 pieces will be showcased during the event. The exhibition aims to shed light on the exchanges and mutual learning between ancient China and West Asia in the areas of technology, arts, culture and ideas, present the story of China along the ancient Silk Road, and demonstrate the inclusivity and creativity of the Chinese civilization.

In addition to items from the Palace Museum's own collection, the exhibition will also feature signature items and pictures from 10 other archaeological and heritage preservation institutions, including the Datong Museum in north China's Shanxi Province and the National Museum of Iran.

Simultaneously with the event, the Palace Museum will launch an exhibition on ancient Persian relics, featuring 216 cultural heritage items from different Iranian museums.

