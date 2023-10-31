More than 15,000 printing woodblocks displayed at Palace Museum
An opening ceremony for a new gallery displaying traditional printing woodblocks is held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)
More than 15,000 pieces (sets) printing woodblocks are on show at the new gallery for the first time.
Printing woodblocks are stored at the new gallery design as a warehouse at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)
A traditional printing woodblock relic is displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)
Traditional printing woodblock relics are displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)
Traditional printing woodblock relics are displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Palace Museum releases HD images of over 300 oracle bones
- Palace Museum unveils 20,000 new digital cultural relic products
- Palace Museum center to be built in Macao
- Tourists visit Palace Museum in Beijing
- Feature: Palace Museum integrates Chinese culture, sci-tech
- New Palace Museum site to show more relics
- Art exhibition kicks off at Palace Museum in Beijing
- Tourists visit Palace Museum during National Day holiday
- Fire drill held at Palace Museum in Beijing
- Charming mirror scene of Palace Museum after rain
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.