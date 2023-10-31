We Are China

More than 15,000 printing woodblocks displayed at Palace Museum

Ecns.cn) 14:34, October 31, 2023

An opening ceremony for a new gallery displaying traditional printing woodblocks is held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)

More than 15,000 pieces (sets) printing woodblocks are on show at the new gallery for the first time.

Printing woodblocks are stored at the new gallery design as a warehouse at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)

A traditional printing woodblock relic is displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)

Traditional printing woodblock relics are displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)

Traditional printing woodblock relics are displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Chunyang)

