Palace Museum releases HD images of over 300 oracle bones

Xinhua) 10:46, July 20, 2023

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A batch of high-definition images of more than 300 oracle bones and rubbings from the collection of China's Palace Museum was released on Wednesday.

These images were the first batch released by a digital platform on ancient Chinese writings. They were made public at a forum on digital culture and tourism during the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference, held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The platform is dedicated to the protection of ancient writing materials and related research by utilizing digital technology, according to the museum.

It added that a larger quantity and wider variety of such digital resources will be published in the future.

The Palace Museum has a collection of 21,395 pieces of oracle bones from the 3,300-year-old Yin Ruins, a historical site in central China's Henan Province.

