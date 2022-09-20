Fire drill held at Palace Museum in Beijing

Firefighters participate in a fire drill at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.

The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.

Firefighters participate in a fire drill at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.

A firefighting robot takes part in a fire drill at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.

A fire fighting robot is seen during the fire drill held in the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.

