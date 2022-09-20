Fire drill held at Palace Museum in Beijing
Firefighters participate in a fire drill at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Firefighters participate in a fire drill at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A firefighting robot takes part in a fire drill at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A fire fighting robot is seen during the fire drill held in the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2022.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a fire drill taking place at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China.
The drill was held to test and enhance fire prevention and emergency response capabilities at the ancient architectural complex. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Charming mirror scene of Palace Museum after rain
- China's Palace Museum to be closed temporarily over COVID-19
- A glimpse of begonia flowers in the Palace Museum
- Hong Kong Palace Museum scheduled to open in July next year
- Palace Museum hosts forum on civilization exchanges, mutual learning
- Exhibition themed on Dunhuang culture held at Palace Museum in Beijing
- Palace Museum releases tiger-themed 2022 calendar
- Palace Museum upgrades digital products to offer in-depth virtual tour experience
- China's Palace Museum starts promoting "zero waste" tours
- Exhibition on stamps featuring cultural relics opens at Palace Museum
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.