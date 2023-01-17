Art exhibition kicks off at Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:52, January 17, 2023

Visitors watch a piece of calligraphy work at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. A Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages, featuring Chinese ancient imperial scholars, kicked off at the Wumen Exhibition Hall of the Palace Museum. Some 179 selected artworks since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were on display. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Two citizens walk past a poster of the Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. A Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages, featuring Chinese ancient imperial scholars, kicked off at the Wumen Exhibition Hall of the Palace Museum. Some 179 selected artworks since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were on display. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor looks at artworks displayed at an exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. A Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages, featuring Chinese ancient imperial scholars, kicked off at the Wumen Exhibition Hall of the Palace Museum. Some 179 selected artworks since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were on display. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Visitors watch an exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. A Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages, featuring Chinese ancient imperial scholars, kicked off at the Wumen Exhibition Hall of the Palace Museum. Some 179 selected artworks since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were on display. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor takes photo of a jade carving artwork at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. A Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages, featuring Chinese ancient imperial scholars, kicked off at the Wumen Exhibition Hall of the Palace Museum. Some 179 selected artworks since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were on display. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Visitors watch the replica of an ancient study at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2023. A Joint Exhibition on Jinshi Culture and Arts Through the Ages, featuring Chinese ancient imperial scholars, kicked off at the Wumen Exhibition Hall of the Palace Museum. Some 179 selected artworks since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were on display. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)