Nearly half of collections at China's Palace Museum undergo digitalization: official

Xinhua) 15:03, December 14, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- About 900,000 pieces and sets of cultural relics at the Palace Museum have undergone digitalization, constituting 48 percent of its total collections, said a cultural official on Thursday.

Among the 1.43 million sets of collections at the National Museum of China, 700,000 sets have been digitally processed, said Lu Yingchuan, deputy minister of culture and tourism, at a press conference.

He noted that promoting the digitalization of such resources lays a solid foundation for better utilization and presentation.

The country has also redoubled efforts to provide digital content in public cultural services, including projects for building a smart library system and public culture cloud platforms, according to Lu.

