Home>>
Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | Chinese folk arts
(People's Daily Online) 16:46, February 04, 2024
The 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala was held on Feb. 3, 2024, showcasing impressive and innovative online audiovisual creations from the past year.
In this clip, Rakotoarivony Mamisoa from Madagascar and Kitili Ike Mutinda from Kenya showcase their skill in Chinese folk arts, including Kuaiban, a popular oral storytelling performance in northern China, and Jingdong Dagu (literally "East Beijing Drum"), a folk art combining drum music and narrative singing performed in east Beijing dialect.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.