Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | Chinese folk arts

People's Daily Online) 16:46, February 04, 2024

The 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala was held on Feb. 3, 2024, showcasing impressive and innovative online audiovisual creations from the past year.

In this clip, Rakotoarivony Mamisoa from Madagascar and Kitili Ike Mutinda from Kenya showcase their skill in Chinese folk arts, including Kuaiban, a popular oral storytelling performance in northern China, and Jingdong Dagu (literally "East Beijing Drum"), a folk art combining drum music and narrative singing performed in east Beijing dialect.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)