3,000-year-old Yaoheyuan cultural relics wow visitors

Ecns.cn) 14:08, March 01, 2024

Cultural relics of Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.) excavated from the Yaoheyuan ruins are on display at the Ningxia Museum in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Di)

A total of 488 pieces of cultural relics including porcelain wares, stone wares, jade wares, bronze wares will be exhibited from Feb. 7 to May 30.

