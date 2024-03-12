We Are China

Celebrations held across China for Longtaitou

Xinhua) 08:23, March 12, 2024

Children perform dragon dance at a kindergarten in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

Various celebrations were held across the country for Longtaitou, a traditional day for a new haircut after the Spring Festival.

The day of Longtaitou, which literally means "dragon raises head," falls on the second day of the second lunar month.

Children perform dragon dance at a kindergarten in Haian City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Gaoqing County of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

Villagers take part in a dragon dance parade in Wangusi Village of Zigui County, Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race in Wangusi Village of Zigui County, Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Lei Yong/Xinhua)

People take part in a dragon boat race in Wangusi Village of Zigui County, Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows people performing dragon dance in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, to bless for harvest in Zhaitou Village of Sansui County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Wan Wenjie/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows folk artists performing with ribbons in Wusheng Village of Pengan County, Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Liu Yonghong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform in Yudi Village of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance at a kindergarten in Jiapu Town of Changxing County, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows folk artists performing dragon dance in Hongze District of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

