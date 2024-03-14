Trending in China｜The power of Wuqinxi: Five-animal exercises for a healthier life

(People's Daily App) 16:53, March 14, 2024

Wuqinxi, which translates to "Five-Animal Exercises," is a series of physical movements that imitate the actions of five animals: the tiger, deer, bear, monkey (ape) and bird (crane). Invented by legendary doctor Hua Tuo over 1,800 years ago, this classical indoor exercise can help to limber up the joints, strengthen the waist, nourish the organs, prevent disease and potentially prolong life.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

