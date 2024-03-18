Home>>
Farmers create vibrant scenes of spring farming in SW China's Sichuan
(People's Daily Online) 09:12, March 18, 2024
|Photo shows terraced fields in Fenghuang village, Deyao township, Gulin county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Liu Yuan)
Farmers in Fenghuang village, Deyao township, Gulin county, southwest China's Sichuan Province are currently busy with spring farming. They use tools to plow and prepare the fields, creating vibrant scenes of spring farming.
Fenghuang village is situated at an altitude of between 520 and 1,200 meters, boasting of neatly built terraced fields.
