Chinese vice premier stresses preparation for spring farming

Xinhua) 10:56, February 22, 2024

TIANJIN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Wednesday urged efforts to do a good job in farmland management and preparation for spring farming to lay a solid foundation for a bumper harvest in 2024.

During an inspection tour in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Liu learned about the growth of winter wheat, farmland management and meteorological services in Jinnan District and Wuqing District.

When visiting villages hit by floods last summer, Liu was briefed on the recovery of the local agricultural sector and the restoration of flood-affected farmland facilities.

He underscored the importance of preparatory work for spring farming and stabilizing the grain planting area, highlighting that the grain planting area in spring accounts for more than half of that for the whole year, while its output makes up about 60 percent of the annual amount.

He called for efforts to ensure the supply of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and seeds, and continue the restoration of disaster-hit agricultural facilities, among other measures.

In response to the negative impact on agriculture caused by the latest round of cold waves, Liu stressed strengthening relevant meteorological services and pest prevention and control measures to reduce losses.

