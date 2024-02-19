Farmers across China busy with agricultural production as Yushui approaches

Xinhua) 08:13, February 19, 2024

A villager fertilizes a field in Manxi Village of Yuqing County in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by He Chunyu/Xinhua)

A farmer is busy in a peach planting base in Yandian Village of Shanting District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by Liu Ming/Xinhua)

A villager is busy in a cole field in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 18, 2024. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

A farmer waters flowers in Lyuyi Town of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2024. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2024 shows a farmer ploughing a field in Nongchang Village of Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2024 shows farmers working in the fields in Xianju County of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A villager drives a tractor to plough a field in Ertang Village of Dayu County in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 18, 2024. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, is approaching. Yushui will fall on Feb. 19 this year. (Photo by Hu Jiangtao/Xinhua)

