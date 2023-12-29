Farmers work at vegetable production demonstration base in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:52, December 29, 2023

A farmer inspects the automated irrigation system at a vegetable production demonstration base in Danzhu village, located in Liuzhou city, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China. (Photo/Wei Yuhan)

Farmers were involved in various agricultural activities at a vegetable production demonstration base in Danzhu village, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Some farmers were sowing seeds, selecting seedlings, and transplanting them. Meanwhile, other farmers were busy performing tasks such as weeding, plowing, and fertilizing.

The base, spanning around 1,000 mu (67 hectares), operates under a government-enterprise and village-enterprise partnership model, said Li Zhixiang, manager of the base.

