A glimpse of autumn farming in China

Xinhua) 09:06, August 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows a farmer checking the growth of paddy rice in Daoxian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows farmers harvesting gorgon fruit at Shenyu Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows a villager harvesting paddy rice at Dianzhai Village of Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Villagers arrange newly-harvested red chilies at Dashulin Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows villagers harvesting paddy rice at Xiama Village of Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows villagers airing rice at Quanjing Village of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

A villager harvests winter jujubes at Yonghe Village of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

