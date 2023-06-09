We Are China

Henan makes timely efforts to harvest rain-hit wheat

Xinhua) 08:51, June 09, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows farmers driving harvesters to harvest wheat in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Previously, Henan experienced prolonged periods of rainy weather, which affected the wheat harvest. Timely efforts have been made to carry out agricultural machinery harvesting on the rain-hit wheat fields and drying the soggy grain to minimize losses in grain production due to disasters.

As of June 8, farmers in Henan had harvested 77.79 million mu (about 5.19 million hectares) of wheat, accounting for about 91 percent of the province's wheat planted area.

A farmer drives a harvester to harvest wheat in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a harvester loading wheat onto a truck in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a harvester working in a wheat field in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a harvester loading wheat onto a truck in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A harvester loads wheat onto a truck in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A farmer shows newly harvested wheat in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Wu Dongxing (R), secretary of the Party branch of Yuanying Village, communicates with a harvester driver in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A farmer cleans the windshield of a harvester in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a harvester working in a wheat field in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a view of Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A worker of the grain purchasing site registers the accounts in Yuanying Village of Huaxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)