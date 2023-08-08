Farmers busy with harvesting across country on first day of autumn

Xinhua) 10:53, August 08, 2023

A farmer collects lotus seedpods in Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Xiao Yahui/Xinhua)

Farmers pick fresh tea leaves at a tea garden in Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice in a paddy field in Jiangyang District of Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

A farmer collects grapes at a grape planting base in Zhangbaqiao Township, Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows a farmer working in a scallion field in Huiting Township, Xiayi County, central China's Henan Province. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

Farmers transport newly-picked pears in Yicheng District of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Mi Shan/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a field in Shuangfeng County, Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows farmers weeding a paddy field of a modern agricultural park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a sorghum field in Pingyi County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows farmers picking fresh tea leaves at a tea garden in Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

A farmer weeds a peanut field in Zhangbaqiao Township of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest chili peppers at a chili planting base in Nanshao Township of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Wan Wenjie/Xinhua)

A farmer loads rice on a vehicle at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhuxi Township of Cengong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows farmers working in an oil sunflower field in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A harvester harvests corn at a farmland in Yongxing Township, Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows farmers harvesting in a field in Heixi Township, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

A farmer collects Chinese wolfberries at a wolfberry base in Ganzhou District of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 6, 2023. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows farmers weeding a paddy field in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. Tuesday marks "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. Farmers in different areas of the country are busy with harvesting. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

