Farmers busy with autumn harvest in Henan, C China
A villager arranges newly-harvested hawthorns in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Dai Qiaochu)
Villagers load newly-harvested gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Dai Qiaochu)
A villager harvests persimmons in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A villager airs peeled persimmons in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Villagers harvest gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows villagers harvesting gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)
A villager airs newly-harvested corns in front of her residence in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A villager harvests gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Dai Qiaochu)
