Farmers busy with autumn harvest in Henan, C China

Xinhua) 08:27, November 02, 2023

A villager arranges newly-harvested hawthorns in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Dai Qiaochu)

Villagers load newly-harvested gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Dai Qiaochu)

A villager harvests persimmons in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A villager airs peeled persimmons in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Villagers harvest gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows villagers harvesting gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

A villager airs newly-harvested corns in front of her residence in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A villager harvests gingers in Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Dai Qiaochu)

