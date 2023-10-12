We Are China

Autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 09:09, October 12, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Weizi Village of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice at a paddy field in Weizi Village of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows villagers harvesting rice at a terraced field in Changchun Village of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice at a paddy field in Tanxi Village of Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Guo Yigeng/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest white radishes at Jiangu Village of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

A farmer airs corns at Wangjianian Village of Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a villager harvesting rice at a paddy field in Tanxi Village of Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

A villager harvests rice at a paddy field in Qilipu Village of Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Hao Xincheng/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest persimmons at Jiuwantang Village of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)